Auditions open for heartwarming holiday musical: ‘A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol’

Maui On Stage flyer for: “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol.”

Maui OnStage announces auditions for the delightful and heartwarming holiday musical “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” directed by Maui performer and director Dale Button and costumed by Jennifer Oberg (“Seussical,” “Murder on the Orient Express”).

Auditions take place at the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program Studio in the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on the dates and times:

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4 | 4–7 p.m.



All roles are open. This non-paying, community theater production is open to performers 18 years and older, of all ethnicities, gender identities, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, regardless of experience.

Audition Requirements:

Prepare one comedic monologue (up to 90 seconds).

Sing your favorite Christmas carol and be ready to explain why it’s your favorite.

Share your vocal background (choir, voice lessons, a cappella, etc.).

Bring sheet music or recorded accompaniment; a Bluetooth speaker and accompanist will be provided.

Bring a headshot and resume, if available.

Arrive 10 minutes early to check in.

Video Submissions will be accepted by Friday, Oct. 3 at stagemanagermaui@gmail.com

For more audition information and to sign up for a time slot, visit mauionstage.com.