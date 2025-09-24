FEMA Approves Fire Management Assistance Grant for Holomua Fire in Maui

Holomua Fire in Pāʻia, Maui. PC: County of Maui (9.23.25)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds to assist the State of Hawaiʻi in combating the Holomua Fire that started Tuesday afternoon in Pāʻia on Maui.

On Sept. 23, the State of Hawaiʻi submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant for the Holomua Fire. At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 364 homes in and around Pāʻia. Mandatory evacuations had taken place for approximately 1,672 people. The fire began on Sept. 23 and has since burned an estimated 300 acres.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs. FMAGs are approved through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major disasters.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.