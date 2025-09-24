Holomua 2025 presents the return of the Ko‘i Awards Gala, alongside annual Business Fest

Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce – Business Fest. File Photo (2012) courtesy County of Maui.

Holomua 2025, Maui’s premier business festival centered on recovery, resilience, and renewal, presented by the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce, announces the return of its culminating event, the Ko‘i Awards Gala, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Grand Wailea Resort’s Haleakalā Ballroom.

Billed as “The Met Gala of Maui,” the Ko‘i Awards features an evening of high fashion, cultural pride, and community celebration, where inspiring leaders will be recognized for their contributions to culture, commerce, and the lāhui.

Guests will be welcomed with a red-carpet moment before gathering for a cocktail reception, followed by a world-class culinary showcase from celebrated Maui chefs and live performances from acclaimed island musicians.

The Ko‘i Awards Gala is a glamorous night of recognition and connection, rooted in the island’s aloha spirit. Beyond the celebration, proceeds will generate vital support for Native Hawaiian-owned businesses, strengthening Maui’s economy and uplifting the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Organizers say this year’s distinguished honorees exemplify resilience, vision and aloha. They include:

Mercer “Chubby” Vicens , “a pillar of leadership and service.”

, “a pillar of leadership and service.” Kumu Hula H ōkū lani Holt-Padilla , honored for her lifelong work in hula and cultural education.

, honored for her lifelong work in hula and cultural education. Clifford Naeole , cultural advisor and steadfast advocate for Hawaiian traditions/

, cultural advisor and steadfast advocate for Hawaiian traditions/ Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey , recognized for her service to the lāhui.

, recognized for her service to the lāhui. Bobby Pahia , farmer and community leader advancing food sovereignty.

, farmer and community leader advancing food sovereignty. Wayne Wong , a mentor and champion for Maui entrepreneurs.

, a mentor and champion for Maui entrepreneurs. A special tribute will also be made to Hoapili Ane, founder of the Living Pono Foundation and Vice President of the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce, whose legacy of pono leadership continues to inspire.

PC: file courtesy Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce.

The Ko‘i Awards Gala serves as the grand finale to Holomua Business Fest, a vibrant daytime gathering designed to empower Hawai‘i’s entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders with knowledge, connection, and inspiration. Anchored in Native Hawaiian values while welcoming all, the Business Fest will feature thought-provoking keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions, curated networking opportunities, a lively māke‘e (marketplace) showcasing local vendors, and a luncheon provided by Grand Wailea.

Together, the Business Fest and Ko‘i Awards Gala embody the spirit of Holomua – progress, growth, and collective success. By day, attendees engage in meaningful dialogue and innovation; by night, they come together in a dazzling celebration of leadership, culture, and community impact.

With early bird pricing available through Sept. 30, attendees are encouraged to secure tickets and VIP table opportunities now for this two-part experience that bridges business and celebration. For more information, tickets, and updates, visit holomua2025.org.