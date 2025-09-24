Maui Surf Forecast for September 25, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 02:59 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 09:22 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:17 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:15 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A close proximity low pressure system to the north with northerly winds pointed towards the islands will send a moderate medium period N-NNE swell to N facing shores tonight and peak tomorrow afternoon. There is also a small NW swell that will be filling in tomorrow through the weekend helping to keep surf heights slightly elevated. A small medium period NW swell is then expected to fill in Monday and decline slowly through next week. Tiny to small background N and NW pules will keep north shores from going completely flat for the remainder of next week.

Surf for south facing shores will remain small through tomorrow before a small long period south swell arrives on Friday and peaks over the weekend at or slightly above the September average (5 ft).

Surf for east facing shores will stay small today then will likely see an increase from the N-NNE swell tomorrow and Friday. The islands to see the greatest increase would be Kauai and Oahu, as these islands are most directly within the fetch area of the low to the north. This swell will fade out by the weekend. Trade wind chop could increase by Sunday as trade winds return.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.