140 vendors and food trucks to showcase at the 2025 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival
The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival returns Nov. 7–8 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Maui community.
A cherished tradition for both locals and visitors from across the world, the festival will feature more than 140 vendors and food trucks representing Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi, offering a rich variety of handcrafted products, treats and exceptional talent.
Now in its 12th year, the festival continues to serve as a platform for connecting Maui’s finest makers with new buyers, distributors and consumers. Over the past 11 years, the festival has welcomed 3,948 wholesale buyers and 101,544 retail shoppers, offering a unique opportunity to support and celebrate local businesses.
“The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival is a true celebration of the ingenuity and passion of our local makers,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “Each year, we witness the incredible talent and innovation that makes Maui Nui so unique, and this year is no exception. We’re excited to showcase a diverse lineup of products and experiences that reflect the heart and soul of our islands.”
Selected through a competitive review process, participating businesses range from artisans and designers to specialty food producers and manufacturers. Attendees can meet the makers, discover new products, and enjoy live music, fashion showcases, and interactive experiences for all ages.
The 12th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Vendors include:
Food Trucks
To learn more about the selected vendors and the 12th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Tickets will be available soon at MauiArts.org.
Join the discussion on social media using #MIMCF2025.
For further event information and details, please email office@mauichamber.com or call 808-244-0081.
The 2025 event is supported by its Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines; Food Court Sponsor Pasha Hawaii; Media Sponsors H Hawaii Media, Maui No Ka Oi Magazine, and Pacific Media Group; Advocate Sponsors Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, HMSA, Maui Grown Remedies, and Maui Printing Company; and Contributor Sponsors HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union and Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.