140 vendors and food trucks to showcase at the 2025 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival

Made in Maui County Festival. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce

The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival returns Nov. 7–8 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Maui community.

A cherished tradition for both locals and visitors from across the world, the festival will feature more than 140 vendors and food trucks representing Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi, offering a rich variety of handcrafted products, treats and exceptional talent.

Now in its 12th year, the festival continues to serve as a platform for connecting Maui’s finest makers with new buyers, distributors and consumers. Over the past 11 years, the festival has welcomed 3,948 wholesale buyers and 101,544 retail shoppers, offering a unique opportunity to support and celebrate local businesses.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival is a true celebration of the ingenuity and passion of our local makers,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “Each year, we witness the incredible talent and innovation that makes Maui Nui so unique, and this year is no exception. We’re excited to showcase a diverse lineup of products and experiences that reflect the heart and soul of our islands.”

Selected through a competitive review process, participating businesses range from artisans and designers to specialty food producers and manufacturers. Attendees can meet the makers, discover new products, and enjoy live music, fashion showcases, and interactive experiences for all ages.

MIMCF 2024. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce

The 12th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Vendors include:

‘Alohi Images Maui

‘Opihi Maui

808 Clothing Co.

808 Laser Creations

A Maui Day Original Handbags

Advance Wildlife Education

AIMEEVDESIGNS

Akalei Designs

Alo[ha] Kuki

Aloha ‘Aina Adaptogenics

AlohaBrite

Art By Tioni

Artful Scents

B. Miyo Art

Bamboo Creations Maui

Bee Nourished

bitty bambu

Blue Moon Isle

Burke & Burke Handmade Fine Jewelry & Gifts

Coconoats Energy Bites

Coconut Cowgirl

Convyk

Cool Blue Maui

Cymz_Sweet_Kre8tionz

Cyn Tia Designs

Da Beehive

Deep Hawaii Art

DiGiacomo Fine Art

ENDLESS TROPICAL MAUI

FAM HAWAII

FoxMagicK

Galleon Chocolate

Goddess Glow

Haleakala Creamery

Haleakala Farm

Haleakala Supah Shots

Handmade by Heather

Hapa Maui Designs

Happy Galo Creates

Hawaii’s Metal Art

Hex Press Maui

HI Darling Shop

HI Spice

Hinu Rise

HiwaHiwa Inspirationz

Hula Cookies

Intelligent Remedies

Iwi Nails

Jewelry by the Ocean & Tanzan Designs

JKF Crochet

Kaila Hula Supply

Kama Lei Design

Kanilehua

Kapahikaua

Kimo The Flying Octopus

Kiraloha

Koko Val Hawaii

KOOKIES Maui

Kukuna Creations

Kula Crafts & Flowers

Kula Essentials

Kūlua

Let’s Go, Kiddo!

Lokelani Essentials

Love the Beach Maui

Luchia Fine Jewelry

Made By Mama

Makakulima Lauhala & Pearls

Makalii

Malia and Company Apparel

Malia’s Hula Angels

Manu’s Munchies

Marisela Bracho | See in Art

Matsumoto Studio

Maui Bone Broth Company

Maui Brewing Co.

Maui Chili Chili Oil

Maui Cocktail Kits

Maui Excellent

Maui Food Innovation Center at UH Maui College

Maui Fruit Jewels

Maui Gold Pineapple

Maui Island JEM

Maui Mix

Maui Nord Farm Company

Maui Staging Group

Maui Sugar Mamas

Maui Tea Shack

Mise Kimono

Moani’s Creations

Moku Pua Natural Body Care

Moloka’i Lauhala

Mu’u House

Na Koa Brand

NANI SHELLS HAWAII

Navea Maui

No Can Gamble

Nui ke ALOHA ma Maui

NuReal Studio

Ocean Jazz

Ocean’s Treasures Maui

Ono Flavors Hawaii

Ono Ono Molokai Sherbert

Palaelae Collective

Palapala Designs

Po’oHala

Polipoli Farms

Protea Pods

Pu’u O Hoku Ranch

Pukas and Pearls

Pure Aloha Art

Rico Custom Creations

Rosebuds

Rowdy Outdoors

Sarcreate

Selwyn Ceramics

Shaka Apparel

Shaka Pops Maui

She Wood Go

Sparrow Seas

Spencer Baby

TBM Creations

Te Hotu Mana Creations

Teak & Taro

To Be Hawai`i

Treehouse Designs

Visions by Julie

VITALITEA HAWAI’I

Wailea Notes

Water Element Creations

Whispering Dragonfly

Wood’n Puzzles Maui

Zatara Market

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Food Trucks

Al’s BBQ Pit

Aloharepa

DeRay’s Poi Mochi

Mau Mau’z Kau Kau & Catering

Maui Frozen

Pastele House Maui

Taste of Aloha 808

Tru Grindz

Unreal Boba

Yellow Belly

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more about the selected vendors and the 12th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Tickets will be available soon at MauiArts.org.

Join the discussion on social media using #MIMCF2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For further event information and details, please email office@mauichamber.com or call 808-244-0081.

The 2025 event is supported by its Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines; Food Court Sponsor Pasha Hawaii; Media Sponsors H Hawaii Media, Maui No Ka Oi Magazine, and Pacific Media Group; Advocate Sponsors Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, HMSA, Maui Grown Remedies, and Maui Printing Company; and Contributor Sponsors HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union and Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.