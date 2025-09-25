DLNR: Floating workshop tells a tale of two reefs — Keālia and Kalepolepo on Maui

A “floating workshop” showed stakeholders the differences between reefs in decline and reefs staying healthy on Maui’s coast. PC: DLNR

A “floating workshop” hosted by the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) brought lawmakers, agency leaders, community organizations and landowners onto the water to see for themselves the stark differences between coral reefs in decline and reefs that remain healthy and resilient.

Participants boarded a vessel provided by Trilogy Expeditions and traveled to key reef sites along Maui’s leeward coast. At Kalepolepo in North Kīhei, presenters highlighted the impacts of sediment runoff and poor water quality on coral reefs that are approaching a tipping point. Attendees then visited Keālia Reef, where cleaner waters have enabled corals to thrive, illustrating the contrast between struggling and resilient reef systems. At both sites, participants jumped into the water to see the difference for themselves.

A Trilogy vessel traveled to key reef sites on Maui’s coast for a floating workshop. PC: DLNR

Along the way, experts and community leaders shared briefings on issues ranging from reforestation and watershed restoration to coastal land acquisition and marine management planning. Stops included a watershed viewpoint above Māʻalaea, where participants learned about DOFAW’s ongoing reforestation and ungulate (deer, pigs, goats) control efforts.

Next, the group visited a bay where speakers emphasized the benefits of day-use moorings funded through the state’s Aloha I Ke Kai Ocean Stewardship User Fee Program and community-led marine management under DAR’s Holomua Initiative.

The workshop was designed to show that actions taken on land — such as reducing sediment runoff, reforesting degraded landscapes and managing invasive species — directly affect the health of coral reefs. By experiencing these sites firsthand, participants gained a deeper understanding of the urgent need to invest in watershed restoration and reef protection, and how in turn, healthy reefs protect our coastal infrastructure from storm and wave run-up impacts.

An infographic seen inside the boat shows a decline in the health of coral reefs in North Kīhei when compared to the early 2000s. PC: DLNR

A photo of sediment runoff in Kīhei. PC: DLNR

“This workshop gave our leaders the chance to see the connections between mauka (mountain) actions and makai (ocean) outcomes,” said Tova Callender, DAR’s Ridge to Reef coordinator. “Protecting our coral reefs depends on all of us — landowners, community members, elected leaders and nonprofits — combining our efforts to safeguard this vital resource. Without action, many reefs in Kīhei will die on our watch, and that’s a heavy weight. Today’s presenters have shown that by working together, we can do better.”

Organizers noted that partnerships formed at events like this can turn the tide for coral reefs. With increased support for actions on land, healthy reefs can continue to protect shorelines, sustain fisheries and remain a vital part of island life.

Several crucial partners lent their expertise to the workshop, including representatives from Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, The Nature Conservancy, Coral Reef Alliance, Hui O Ka Wai Ola, UH Sea Grant, the County of Maui, Mālama Haleakalā Foundation, US Fish and Wildlife Service, DLNR-DOFAW, the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary and Malama Kai Foundation.