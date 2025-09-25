Draft environmental assessment posted for West Maui shoreline stabilization project

An illustration in a draft environmental assessment shows a cross-section of the West Maui coast at the site of a proposed shoreline stabilization project. PC: Sea Engineering Inc.

A draft environmental assessment for a proposed shoreline stabilization project in West Maui is open for public comment, with a deadline of Oct. 23.

The proposed project is located makai of three oceanfront homes at 4855, 4869 and 4871 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road in Kahana. The project aims to stabilize a bluff fronting the shoreline. According to the draft assessment, the bluff has been progressively eroding due to coastal forces, posing a risk to the properties, their inhabitants and individuals on the shoreline below.

The project, called the “Coastal Stabilization at 4855, 4869 & 4871 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road,” plans to excavate the bluff and stabilize it with shotcrete reinforcing materials. Estimated to cost $2 million to $4 million, the project would protect the properties, nearshore water quality and Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road from erosion, according to the draft environmental assessment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The three properties are situated on a bluff overlooking Keonenui Bay. The assessment notes a history of “chronic shoreline erosion and episodic avulsion” at the site. Previous temporary measures, such as geotextile sandbags, have been installed but have not stopped the erosion, according to the document.

An aerial photo shows three homes located at 4855, 4869 and 4871 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road in Kahana. The property owners are proposing a coastal stabilization project to combat sea-level rise and erosion. PC: Google Maps

The draft environmental assessment is required because the project is located within the shoreline setback and the special management areas, which are part of the Hawaiʻi Coastal Zone Management program.

The document states the proposed design “integrates a vegetated, terraced profile set landward of the existing shoreline, coupled with targeted stabilization of the existing coastal bluff.” This approach is described as a “phased adaptation pathway in response to sea-level rise.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The draft assessment, published in The Environmental Notice by the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, is available for public review. The 30-day public comment period allows for feedback, which will be considered for the final environmental assessment. A finding of no significant environmental impact is anticipated upon acceptance of the final assessment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to the environmental assessment, the project will require several other approvals, including a grading and grubbing permit from the Department of Public Works, and a special management area use permit and shoreline setback variance from the Maui Planning Commission.

The deadline to submit public comments is Oct. 23. Comments may be sent via email to keonenuibay@g70.design.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The project applicants are Walter F Hester, III; Janice Barto; and Warner Lusardi. Their consultant is G70. The Maui County Department of Planning is the project’s approving agency.