Winners announced for the 2025 Annual Mayor’s Small Business Awards

2025 MSBA Winners – from left to right: Mayor Richard Bissen; Kristoffer Rasos, Hospice Maui; Juvy & Joey Macadangdang, Balai Pata; Joyce Harris, Hawaii Commercial Foods; Frederic Steineck, Elcco Electric; Tiffany Prangnell, Imua Physical Therapy (not pictured Dr. Cory Lehano)

The Maui Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners for the 2025 Mayor’s Small Business Awards.

The winners are as follows:

Dr. Cory Lehano, Owner of Mauliola Pharmacy – Young Small Business Person of the Year

Hospice Maui led by CEO, Melanie Dwyer – Outstanding Nonprofit Business

Balai Pata with Owners Joey and Juvy Macadangdang – Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

Imua Physical Therapy with Owner Tiffany Prangnell – Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)

ELCCO Electric with Owner Frederic Steineck – Exceptional Small Business of the Year (40 to 100 employees)

Hawaii Commercial Foods Inc. with Owner Joyce Y Harris for the Lifetime Achievement Award (for business active in Maui County for more than 20 years)

Dr. Cory Lehano, Mauliola Pharmacy with Mayor Bissen and Pamela Tumpap

The Maui Chamber of Commerce’s annual Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognizes outstanding businesses, both for profit and non-profit, in our community that have 100 or fewer employees. All nominees and winners were honored at an awards ceremony on Sept. 18, 2025 at the King Kamehameha Golf Club Waikapu Ballroom.

“We are overjoyed to announce the 2025 Mayor’s Small Business Awards winners and share their accomplishments with the community,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “This event was a beautiful celebration of all the outstanding nominees who are true pillars of Maui County and embody the Aloha Spirit to continue to make Maui No Ka Oi.”

2025 Mayor’s Small Business Award nominees.

Tumpap added, “Over the past year, our business community has faced many challenges on both local and national levels. Yet, our nominees rose above with extraordinary resilience, creativity, and heart. They adapted, innovated, and discovered new ways to serve, not only persevering but excelling. Their dedication and contributions inspire us all, and we encourage everyone to join us in celebrating their success by supporting their businesses in the future.”

Mahalo to the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development for supporting this event and to our sponsors: Platinum Sponsor Southwest Airlines, Gold Sponsor First Hawaiian Bank, and Bronze Sponsor Synairgy Mechanical.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to start thinking about the outstanding small businesses, young businesspeople, nonprofits, and lifetime business leaders they know and love. Next year’s Mayor’s Small Business Awards will be held in the fall of 2026 with nominations released in the early summer. To find out about nominating someone for next year’s awards program, please contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at 808-244-0081 or office@mauichamber.com.