Aloha Aviation: Maui student hosts community aviation event at Kahului Airport

Aloha Aviation, a free and inspiring event for middle and high school students interested in aviation, will take place on Monday, September 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kahului Airport conference rooms.

Organized by Sunny Davis, a senior at Kamehameha Schools Maui with a lifelong passion for flying, Aloha Aviation invites the Maui community to come talk story with professionals from across the aviation world. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Maui-based aviation people, including pilots, aircraft mechanics, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, drone operators and more.

“This event is about bringing the community together and helping students like me see what’s possible in the world of aviation,” said Davis. “Whether you’re already passionate about flying or just curious, Aloha Aviation is for you.”

Davis thanked Kahului Airport for generously providing the space and supporting the youth-led initiative. Parking will be validated for all attendees.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event is free and especially geared toward middle and high school students, but all community members are welcome to attend.

For questions or more information, contact Davis at sunnydavis050@gmail.com.