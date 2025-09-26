Maui County Fair offers special boat rides, shuttles for Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi residents

PC: Maui County Fair

With support from the County of Maui, the Maui County Fair is offering special boat rides and shuttle services to help residents of Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i join in this year’s festivities.

The special boat rides and shuttle services can accommodate a limited number of residents and are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Along with the rides, food and contests, our Maui County Fair is about being together and celebrating the spirit of our community,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “By providing these special boats and shuttles, we’re ensuring our Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i ‘ohana are connected, included and able to enjoy the fun and fellowship of Maui County’s biggest event together.”

Lāna‘i residents:

Residents are responsible for their own transportation from Lānaʻi to the fair.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, residents of Lāna‘i will have access to a special return shuttle departing the fairgrounds at 8 p.m. and connecting to a late-night ferry back to Lāna‘i.

Moloka‘i residents:

Two round-trip boat rides will be available, with bus service provided between the harbor and fair and back.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, departures will be available from Kaunakakai Harbor at 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Return shuttles from the fairgrounds will leave at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi residents can sign up by going to https://www.themauifair.com/lanaimolokai.

Supported by the County of Maui, the Maui County Fair is returning after six years and will feature E.K. Fernandez rides, contests, food booths and other activities from Oct. 2-5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex.