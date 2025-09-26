Missing person report: Teen last seen in Kahului

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Hope Manibog Pagay, 17, of Kahului.

Hope was reported missing by a family member on 9/26/2025 after she failed to show up at school. Hope was last seen leaving her Kahului residence to go to school at 6:30 a.m. on 9/26/2025. Attempts to reach Hope by phone were unsuccessful as she is not answering her phone. Hope does not have a vehicle. She is known to frequent the Wailuku area.

Hope is described as being of Hawaiian/Filipino decent, 5-foot 2-inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Hope was last wearing.

If you know the whereabouts of Hope Manibog Pagay, please contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-028237.