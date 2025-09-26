Sprout Organics recall of Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach Pouches due to potentially elevated levels of lead

The Hawai‘i Department of Health – Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a recall issued by Sprout Organics of its 3.5-ounce Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach pouches because of potentially elevated levels of lead.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide, including in Walgreens retail stores in Hawai‘i. FDB is working with the local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The recalled product information is as follows:

Product Name Best By Lot Code Sprout Organics Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach 3.5-oz pouch Oct292025 4212 Oct302025 4213 Dec042025 4282 Feb042026 4310

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status and protecting children from lead exposure is important to lifelong good health. Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed recalled Sprout Organics Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach pouches should contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

Physicians and laboratories are required to report to DOH any person under their care with elevated blood lead levels. To date, no illnesses have been reported due to consuming this product.

The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled product based on best by and lot code markings printed on the bottom strip on the back of the pouch.

If verified, consumers should return the recalled product to their local store for a full refund. No other Sprout Organics products are impacted by this recall. Consumers may contact Sprout Organics at 510-833-6089 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. HST or by email at info@sproutorganics.com.