OHA appoints Board of Trustees Chief of Staff Summer Sylva as Interim Administrator

Summer Sylva headshot. Courtesy of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs

The OHA Board of Trustees has appointed BOT Chief of Staff Summer Sylva as the Interim Administrator (CEO) of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Sylva’s appointment follows the announcement of the need for personal leave by the current CEO, Stacy Ferreira, and the Board’s approval to place the CEO on paid administrative leave.

OHA Board Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele said, “Summer brings a strong and steady professional background to OHA. Her previous leadership as the Executive Director at the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation and as the Senior Advisor for Native Hawaiian Affairs at the US Department of the Interior reflects her longstanding commitment to serving the Native Hawaiian community. She has worked across legal, policy, and governance spaces, with a focus on advocacy, stewardship, and self-determination.”

As BOT Chief of Staff, Sylva has demonstrated a solid working knowledge of Board governance, strategic operations, and interdepartmental coordination.

“The Board has full confidence in Summer’s ability in this interim role to lead with integrity, maintain organizational stability, and foster strong relationships with staff, partners, and the community,” added Trustee Brickwood Galuteria, chairman of the Beneficiary Advocacy Empowerment Committee.

“I’m honored to serve as Interim Administrator and remain focused on providing steady leadership during this period,” Sylva said. “My priority is ensuring continuity in OHA’s work and supporting our staff and mission.” Sylva’s appointment as Interim CEO is effective Sept. 23, 2025, and until further notice.