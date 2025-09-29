Maui News

Pāʻia Elementary School to remain closed through Friday; asynchronous distance learning to begin Wednesday

September 29, 2025, 6:55 PM HST
* Updated September 29, 7:01 PM
Pāʻia School, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Pāʻia Elementary School will remain closed to students and staff through Friday, Oct. 3, as post-fire restoration efforts continue.

While the campus did not sustain direct fire damage, soot continues to impact parts of the campus. The school will remain physically closed through the end of the week as mitigation efforts continue.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 1, the school will pivot to asynchronous (self-paced) distance learning. Instructional materials — either physical packets or digital access to those materials — will be provided for students. Details about pick-up times and locations will be shared with families on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Public schools will be on fall break from Oct. 6–10.

