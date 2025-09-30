Hirono recognizes Impact Aid as vital funding source for Hawaiʻi education

File (2024): US Sen. Mazie Hirono. PC: Courtesy office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

US Sens. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaiʻi) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) have introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing the 75th anniversary of the Impact Aid Program and designating Sept. 30, 2025, as “Impact Aid Recognition Day.”

Established in 1950 by President Harry Truman, the Impact Aid Program is the oldest K-12 Federal education program in the US. The program reimburses school districts across the country that lose local tax revenue due to the tax-exempt status of federal lands, including military installations; Indian Trust, Treaty and Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act Lands; and other Federal properties and facilities.

In fiscal year 2025, the Impact Aid Program provided funding to support approximately 1,100 school districts serving 8 million students across the country. Hawaiʻi received $53.3 million in FY 2024 to help fund education for more than 113,000 students.

“For the past 75 years, the Impact Aid Program has helped millions of students across our nation access quality public education, regardless of where they reside,” Hirono said. “This program serves a crucial role in providing all children, particularly those from underserved backgrounds, with the opportunity to receive the high-quality education they need and deserve. I’m glad to join my colleagues in recognizing the valuable contributions of the Impact Aid Program, and I’ll continue working to help ensure that students across the country have the support they need to learn and grow in our schools.”

The resolution is cosponsored by more than two dozen senators from both parties. The measure also has the support of the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS), which called Impact Aid “essential” to fulfilling the federal government’s responsibility to affected communities.

As co-chair of the Congressional Impact Aid Caucus, Hirono has been a strong supporter of the program. Earlier this year, she introduced the Impact Aid Infrastructure Partnership Act, which would provide $1 billion over four years for construction grants to address facility needs in federally impacted school districts.