Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa appoints Timothy Nelson as Director of Sales and Marketing

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, the first destination resort in the world, announces the return of Timothy Nelson who has been newly appointed as the Director of Sales and Marketing. In this role Nelson will lead the resort’s sales, marketing, and revenue strategies, driving growth across group, leisure, and international markets for the 810-room oceanfront property on Kāʻanapali Beach.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim back to the Hyatt Regency Maui ʻohana,” said Fred Findlen, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “His extensive experience across revenue, sales, and commercial strategy combined with his deep knowledge of our resort and the Hawai‘i market positions him perfectly to lead our sales and marketing team into an exciting new chapter.”

Nelson brings 15 years of Hyatt and hospitality experience to the position, with a career distinguished by leadership roles across revenue management and commercial strategy. Most recently he spent over five years as Director of Commercial Strategy at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa where he led sales, marketing, and revenue initiatives that elevated the resort’s market position and performance.

Prior to that, Nelson held senior commercial and revenue management roles with Omni Hotels & Resorts, Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Grand Hyatt San Diego & Andaz San Diego, and Hyatt Regency Monterey where he specialized in driving topline revenue, expanding market share, and developing high-performing teams. He also previously worked at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa from 2013-2016 as Director of Revenue Management, marking his return to the resort especially meaningful.

“I am thrilled to return to Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, a property that has played such an important role in my career and one that represents the very best of Hawai‘i hospitality,” says Tim Nelson. “I look forward to working with our talented team to share the resort’s unique story, welcome guests from around the world, and build on its strong reputation as one of the most distinctive resorts in the islands.”

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is set on 40 oceanfront acres along Kāʻanapali Beach and features award-winning dining, a rooftop astronomy program, wildlife encounters, Maui’s only oceanfront full-service spa and salon, and a beachfront pool with a 150-foot lava tube water slide. Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2025, the resort continues to deliver world-class hospitality for leisure and group travelers alike.

For more information on Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, please visit www.hyattregencymaui.com.