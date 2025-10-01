Update: 1,300 foot lava fountains observed during Episode 34 of eruption at Kīlauea

[V3cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (south Halemaʻumaʻu crater)

Update: Episode 34 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption ended abruptly at 7:03 a.m. HST on Oct. 1 after just over 6 hours of continuous fountaining.

Lava fountains from the north vent were inclined to the northeast, while lava fountains from the south vent were vertical and reached up to an estimated 1300 feet during this episode, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Approximately 8.9 million cubic yards were erupted during episode 34. Volcanic gas emissions have greatly decreased.

Lava flows from this episode on the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu within the southern part of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) may continue to exhibit slow movement or incandescence as they cool and solidify over the coming days, according to the HVO.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Previous post:

Episode 34 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea began at 12:53 a.m. on Oct. 1. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports low lava fountains, approximately 30 feet high began feeding lava flows from the north vent at 11:43 p.m. on Sept. 30. and fountains began to increase in size and volume along with the onset of deflation at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 1.

Fountains are currently up to 330 feet and inclined slightly to the northeast, according to the HVO. The agency reports that past episodes have produced incandescent lava fountains over 1000 feet high with eruptive plumes up to 20,000 feet above ground level.

According to the National Park Service and the USGS SDH monitoring station, winds are blowing moderately from the northeast direction, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the southwest of Halemaʻumaʻu.

[V2cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (east Halemaʻumaʻu crater)

All eruptive activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park; commercial airports in Hawaii County (KOA and ITO) will not be affected by this activity.

Three Kīlauea summit livestream videos that show eruptive lava fountains are available here: V1cam, V2cam, V3cam

KPcam and MKcam provide views of the plume height for aviation purposes

Episode 34 was preceded by over 120 gas pistoning events producing small, sporadic spatter fountains 10 feet and many resulting in short overflows, according to the HVO. These events began at approximately 9:47 p.m. Sept. 28 and continued to increase in frequency and intensity until they became rhythmic at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 29. The rhythmic gas pistons continued past midnight, but produced only 10 overflows in 100 events by 6:30 a.m., the HVO reports.

Gas pistoning continued and magma remained high in the north vent, and additional overflows occurred from 2:22 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 30. Sustained overflow and low-level fountaining began at 11:43 p.m. on Sept. 30 with 30 foot fountains. Fountaining became began increasing in height to over 60 feet and ground deformation of Kīlauea summit switched from inflation to deflation at approximately 12:53 a.m. on Oct. 1, indicating the episode 34 has begun, according to the HVO.

Inflationary tilt reached 18 microradians since the end of the last episode. Seismic tremor began increasing and tilt at UWD switched from inflationary to deflationary at about 12:53 a.m., the HVO reports.

Most episodes of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, have continued for around a day or less and have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting generally at least several days.

Timeline of eruptive episodes since Dec. 23, 2024: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/science/eruption-information

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE.

Special Weather Statement due to Ashfall

At 3:02 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement due to likely periods of ashfall from the Kīlauea volcano.

“Web cams and radar data indicate that occasional small bursts of volcanic ash continue to emanate from Halemaumau Crater. Low level trade winds will push ash toward the southwest, and any ash fallout will likely occur over the Kaʻū District and Highway 11 southwest of the town of Volcano. This includes the communities of Pāhala, Wood Valley, Nāʻālehu, Ocean View, Milolii and Hōnaunau, Captain Cook and Kealakekua,” according to the NWS.

With winds spreading ash in the same direction, repeated eruptions will lead to a heavier buildup of ash. In addition, any ash deposited over the last several days will likely be picked up by local winds, contributing to dusty conditions, the NWS reports.

The public should avoid excessive exposure to ash which is an eye and respiratory irritant. Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimize exposure.

Recent Observations as noted by the HVO:

Plume in past episodes has reached up to 20,000 feet above ground level, driven by incandescent lava fountains over 1000 feet high.

Most volcanic ash and pumice (tephra) will fall within about 1 mile of the eruptive vents. Lower concentrations of finer volcanic particles, such as ash and Pele’s Hair, can be transported greater distances downwind of the vent 20 miles. Sulfur dioxide emission rate is typically 50,000 tonnes/day during eruptive episode.

HVO Hazard Analysis:

Small volcanic particles may impact downwind areas. Typically 50,000 tonnes/day during sustained lava fountaining episode.

