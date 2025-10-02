HawaiianMiles makes official transition to Atmos Rewards

Atmos Rewards. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines)

HawaiianMiles has officially transitioned into Atmos Rewards, the new loyalty program jointly operated by Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

The rewards program, recently named the No. 1 airline rewards program by US News & World Report (2025–2026), is designed to give all members more ways to earn, more destinations to explore and more perks to enjoy.

Members’ existing miles have automatically converted to Atmos Rewards points, retaining their full value (one mile equals one point). New status tiers — Atmos Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titanium — allow travelers to earn and redeem rewards faster, including through airline partners, dining, shopping and travel.

For Hawai‘i residents, Atmos Rewards introduces exclusive benefits designed for Neighbor Island travel. Members can now earn up to five times more points on interisland flights, with a guaranteed minimum of 500 points per segment. Neighbor Island award redemptions now start at just 4,500 points one-way — a 25% reduction from the previously published Main Cabin price.

Members will continue to earn points with local partners such as Foodland, Hāliʻimaile General Store and Māla Ocean Tavern, while also accessing more than 1,000 global destinations through Alaska, Hawaiian, and oneworld partner airlines.

All existing Huaka‘i by Hawaiian benefits — including one free checked bag on Neighbor Island flights and monthly travel deals — carry over to Atmos Rewards. And coming in 2026, the air carrier will introduce a 50% bonus on points and status points for Neighbor Island travel for all Huaka‘i by Hawaiian members.

Looking ahead, Atmos Rewards will debut “choice-based earning” in late 2026, giving members the flexibility to earn points based on distance flown, ticket price or flight segments. A new option to redeem points for upgrades will also be introduced.

“We recognize the deep connection many residents have with HawaiianMiles. It’s more than a loyalty program — it’s been a trusted travel companion for generations,” said Alisa Onishi, managing director of Hawai‘i marketing for Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines. “As we transition HawaiianMiles into Atmos Rewards, we do so with gratitude and respect, knowing that Atmos Rewards and Huaka‘i by Hawaiian will carry forward its spirit while unlocking a world of new possibilities.”

Read more about Atmos Rewards here.