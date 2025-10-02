Wailea Community Association names Matt Chierek as general manager

Matt Chierek.

The Wailea Community Association, the nonprofit organization for the master-planned resort community on Maui’s south shore, has appointed Matt Chierek as general manager.

In this position, Chierek oversees all operational functions, financial activities and strategic planning.

“With over two decades in association management, including extensive time within the Wailea resort community, Chierek’s hospitality expertise underscores his deep insight into the luxury marketplace,” organizers said in an announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

His executive experience is highlighted by his most recent role as general manager at Wailea Point Vil​lage, where he successfully managed a multi-million-dollar annual budget since 2014, organization leaders said. In this capacity, he oversaw long-range strategic planning as well as major capital investment programs and construction projects.

Prior to his tenure in Wailea, Chierek spent nearly 10 years in Colorado, holding key management positions at Vail Resorts – Keystone Ski Resort. There, he also directed multi-million-dollar annual budgets and led significant capital projects, long term planning initiatives, as well as infrastructure and operational improvement programs, according to the announcement.



“I’m honored to play a bigger part in a community so deeply committed to environmental stewardship and cultural heritage,” said Chierek. “I look forward to strengthening local partnerships and empowering our community with programs that celebrate our unique identity while promoting sustainable, respectful care of our resources.”

Chierek is an active member of the Community Associations Institute and the Condominium Council of Maui. He also holds CMCA, AMS and PCAM certifications and designations​.