Historic return of Maui County Fair draws 30,000 fair entrants on opening night

An estimate 30,000 people attended the 98th Maui County Fair on Thursday’s opening day, according to fair organizers. The historic return of the Maui County Fair kicked off festivities with the traditional parade up Kaʻahumanu Avenue.

The 98th Maui County Fair continues today through Sunday at the War Memorial Stadium Complex.

Mayor Richard Bissen spearheaded the revival of the fair after six years without it. He said the fair is not just an event, it is a chance to heal, to connect with one another and to celebrate a beloved tradition.























“Driving down Kaʻahumanu Avenue and seeing thousands of people turn out for the parade and the long-awaited return of a 98-year tradition made it all worth it,” Mayor Bissen said. “It was all aloha, watching the joy and excitement on people’s faces. This celebration is exactly what our community needs right now — a chance to come together, make new memories and enjoy being with one another.”

Fair organizer Daryl Fujiwara, Festivals of Hawaiʻi executive director, said, “It was incredible to see our community gather again to enjoy the music, shopping, rides, games and, of course, the ʻono food. This is what makes our fair so special, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life.”

Participants are reminded that there are three points of entry to the fairgrounds: Kanaloa Avenue, War Memorial Stadium and Baldwin High School.

There have been reports of red ants, which occur in most outdoor areas of Maui County, often intensifying during drought seasons. As a precaution, the grounds were treated before the event, and crews resumed treatments early Friday morning.

For Maui County Fair paid and free parking sites; drop-off, pickup and rideshare locations; entry prices; entertainment; food; E.K. Fernandez rides; activities; contests; and hours, visit themauifair.com.