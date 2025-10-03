Upcountry water source development is focus of community meetings, Oct. 9 and 28

Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura announced today that two community meetings focused on Upcountry water source development will be held on Thursday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 28, both beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

The meetings are being organized in coordination with Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins and Director John Stufflebean of the Department of Water Supply, who will provide a presentation outlining current and planned efforts to increase water capacity for the Upcountry service area. Both meetings will feature the same presentation, giving community members two opportunities to attend and participate.

“These meetings are an important opportunity for the community to learn about water source development projects that will shape the future of Upcountry Maui,” said Council Vice-Chair Sugimura, who holds the County Council’s Upcountry residency area seat. “For generations, our families have faced challenges with limited water availability and the long water meter wait list. It’s critical that we take proactive steps now to secure reliable water for homes, farms, and future generations.”

Sugimura expressed appreciation for the Department of Water Supply’s leadership, saying, “I want to thank Director John Stufflebean and his team for their proactive approach in developing new water sources and bringing forward solutions. Their commitment to tackling the water meter wait list and planning for long-term sustainability is vital for our Upcountry communities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community members are encouraged to attend either meeting to hear directly from the Department and share their perspectives.

Details:

What: Upcountry Community Meetings on Water Source Development

Upcountry Community Meetings on Water Source Development When: Thursday, October 9 & Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 9 & Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. Where: Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani

For more information, please contact the Office of Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura at 808-270-7939.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD