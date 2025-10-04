Maui News
Information on Naturalization process available Saturday, Oct. 11
A
A
A
A workshop to provide information on the Naturalization process will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 11, at the J. Walter Cameron Center Conference Room 1 and 2 in Wailuku.
Maui Economic Opportunity Enlace Hispano and the Pacific Gateway Center are holding the event, which is offered at no cost to attendees.
Information to be provided includes:
- Eligibility requirements.
- Free waiver qualifications.
- Exceptions to the English test.
- Exemptions for medical and other reasons.
- How to obtain assistance with the application process.
Registration is required. The deadline to sign up is Monday, Oct. 6.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Call 808-633-4132 or email mirc@pacificgatewaycenter.org.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments