Information on Naturalization process available Saturday, Oct. 11

A workshop to provide information on the Naturalization process will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 11, at the J. Walter Cameron Center Conference Room 1 and 2 in Wailuku.

Maui Economic Opportunity Enlace Hispano and the Pacific Gateway Center are holding the event, which is offered at no cost to attendees.

Information to be provided includes:

  • Eligibility requirements.
  • Free waiver qualifications.
  • Exceptions to the English test.
  • Exemptions for medical and other reasons.
  • How to obtain assistance with the application process.

Registration is required. The deadline to sign up is Monday, Oct. 6. 

Call 808-633-4132 or email mirc@pacificgatewaycenter.org.

