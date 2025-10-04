Information on Naturalization process available Saturday, Oct. 11

A workshop to provide information on the Naturalization process will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 11, at the J. Walter Cameron Center Conference Room 1 and 2 in Wailuku.

Maui Economic Opportunity Enlace Hispano and the Pacific Gateway Center are holding the event, which is offered at no cost to attendees.

Information to be provided includes:

Eligibility requirements.

Free waiver qualifications.

Exceptions to the English test.

Exemptions for medical and other reasons.

How to obtain assistance with the application process.

Registration is required. The deadline to sign up is Monday, Oct. 6.

Call 808-633-4132 or email mirc@pacificgatewaycenter.org.