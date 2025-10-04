Kō restaurant returns Oct. 24 with Chef Matt Dela Cruz at the helm



































Oct. 24 marks a new chapter for Kō, the signature restaurant at the Fairmont Kea Lani. The restaurant will welcome guests to experience its reopening with a reimagined menu refreshed space led by executive chef Matt Dela Cruz.

The restaurant is known for blending Hawaiian, Filipino, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese influences into every plate, celebrating and honoring the rich tapestry of Maui’s history and diverse cultures.

“Hawai‘i’s sugarcane era is an integral part of my family’s history,” said Executive Chef Matt Dela Cruz. “Everything I create comes from the heart, meant to stir memories for those who grew up here while introducing new friends to the local flavors and diverse cultures that shaped Hawai‘i.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Born and raised in the town of Kekaha on Kaua‘i, Dela Cruz’s earliest memories revolve around home-cooked meals, shared traditions and the unique flavors that shaped his upbringing. Trained on Kaua‘i under acclaimed Chef Roy Yamaguchi, he honed his skills across some of Hawai‘i’s favorite restaurants. Following nearly a decade leading Humble Market Kitchin in Wailea, Dela Cruz found what he calls his true home at Kō.

“At Kō, food has always been about more than flavor,” he said. “It’s about carrying forward the tradition of sharing stories and memories through every bite.”

Chef Dela Cruz brings what he calls “elevated comfort” – blending refined technique with the familiar flavors of local home cooking and sourcing ingredients from Maui’s farmers, fishermen and food producers to create dishes that reflect place and community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests can expect innovative dishes, cocktails inspired by Hawai‘i’s diverse cultures and a refreshed interior design that maintains Kō’s welcoming spirit. Reservations are now open for the restaurant’s highly anticipated return.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Kō is a place to gather, connect, and share – not just food, but stories,” said Peni Siua, Kō’s general manager. “We want everyone who walks through the door to feel part of something special. Reservations are now open, and we can’t wait to welcome our community back to be part of this new chapter.”

Originally envisioned by the late Chef Tylun Pang in 2012 as a tribute to Hawai‘i’s rich culinary history, Kō honors the island’s multiethnic roots through thoughtfully reimagined recipes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Reserve your table at www.opentable.com/r/ko-at-the-fairmont-kea-lani.