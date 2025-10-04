Maui Surf Forecast for October 05, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 5-7 5-7 7-10 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:17 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:10 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:00 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, medium-period north northwest (330 deg) swell will fill in through the night and peak Sunday just below High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria for north facing shores, before slowly fading into early next week. A small medium to long-period swell from the northwest (320 deg) is expected to fill in Monday, peak Tuesday and decline through the middle of next week.

The current small, long-period southwest (210 deg) swell will continue to slowly decline into early next week. A small, long-period southwest swell may arrive late Sunday and build into early next week before subsiding. Another small long-period southwest (200 deg) swell is possible by the later half of next week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain below average into early next week with the a slight boost Saturday into Sunday as moderate to fresh trades briefly return.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.