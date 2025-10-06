Hilton Hawaiian Village’s ‘Raise a Glass for Maui’ campaign to support Maui recovery

PC: Koholā Brewery

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort has partnered with Koholā Brewery to launch “Raise a Glass for Maui,” a year-long fundraising initiative supporting Maui wildfire recovery efforts. Through Aug. 15, 2026, the resort will donate $1 from every glass of Rainbow Pale Ale purchased at Tropics Bar & Grill, Tapa Bar, and Hau Tree Bar to Maui United Way.

“We are excited to partner with Koholā Brewery for this meaningful campaign,” said Debi Bishop, managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village. “It is a small, yet impactful way for our guests and the resort to show support to our Maui ʻohana as they continue to rebuild.”

The year-long campaign builds on the success of the resort’s recent Aloha for Maui Beer Dinner, the finale of the Waikīkī Beer Dinner Series. Held in partnership with Koholā Brewery, the event featured a multi-course menu crafted by Hilton Hawaiian Village’s culinary team, paired with Koholā brews, and marked the debut of the Rainbow Pale Ale – a special collaboration between Koholā and Hilton Hawaiian Village. Proceeds from the dinner benefitted Maui United Way, setting the foundation for this ongoing commitment to Maui’s recovery.

Koholā Brewery, once a cornerstone of Lahaina’s vibrant beer scene, lost its taproom and production facility in the August 2023 wildfires. Now rebuilding in Wailea and expanding through the acquisition of Mahalo Aleworks, the brewery continues to focus on community, craft, and resilience.

Since the 2023 wildfires, Maui United Way has provided critical relief to thousands of residents, delivering emergency food and shelter, mental health services, and long-term housing support. Funds raised through “Raise a Glass for Maui” will continue to strengthen these essential recovery efforts across the island.