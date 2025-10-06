Maui Surf Forecast for October 07, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:03 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:33 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate north-northwest swell will continue to decline overnight into tomorrow, producing below average surf along north facing shores. A small medium to long period northwest (320 deg) swell is expected to fill in this evening, peak late tonight and slowly decline Tuesday. However, this northwest swell seems to be underperforming. Below average surf is expected through most of the week until late this weekend, when a moderate medium to long period northwest (320 deg) swell is expected to arrive.

A minor small, long-period southwest swell arrived earlier today and will subside into Tuesday. Another small long-period southwest (200 deg) swell is possible by the latter half of the week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain below average through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.