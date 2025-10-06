Public hears planning details for new school in Waikapū Country Town development

Waikapū Country Town development. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

A new Central Maui school is planned for construction within the Waikapū Country Town development, with officials from the School Facilities Authority and project partners presenting preliminary details during open house events at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Pilina Center on Sept. 18 and 21.

The events provided community members with information about the project’s intended timeline and scope. The first phase of the school is scheduled to open in 2030, serving middle school students. Expansion to additional grade levels is expected over time. The project has received an allocation of $76 million to date from the Hawai‘i State Legislature.

Joji Matsumoto, the authority’s program manager for school modernization projects, emphasized the agency’s intent to incorporate community input at an early stage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We know it is important to take the time to listen to the community to understand what is important to them,” Matsumoto said. Attendees were encouraged to ask questions, share concerns and offer suggestions regarding the new campus.

Maui High School students assisted at the open houses and contributed their perspectives as current students and community members. Authority representatives confirmed that all feedback collected is being logged and will be considered during project planning.

Officials encourage interested residents to sign up online for updates as the planning process continues.