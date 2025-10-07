Aloha United Way appoints two new members to its executive team

Lopa Shah (right) and Kaʻili Trask O’Connell (left), new Aloha United Way executive team leaders. Courtesy photos

Aloha United Way has appointed two accomplished leaders to its executive team, strengthening its commitment to community-centered solutions and strategic growth. Lopa Shah has been named vice president of Operations, and Kaʻili Trask O’Connell joins as vice president of Resource Development and Donor Relations.

Both bring extensive experience and strong ties to Hawaiʻi that align with the nonprofit organization’s vision of a Hawai‘i united in aloha, where every person has the chance to thrive.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Shah brings two decades of global experience in infrastructure, renewable energy, and climate finance to her new role. Most recently, she served as a senior investment officer at the International Finance Corporation, the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group, where she led teams that committed more than $1 billion to landmark projects across Asia, Latin America, Europe and Africa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She is also the founder of Credible Futures, a consulting firm providing strategic advisory services to companies and nonprofits with a focus on sustainability and organizational growth. Shah earned her Master’s of Business Administration from The Wharton School and holds dual degrees in Finance and International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Lopa’s depth of experience in complex global systems, combined with her commitment to impact-driven work, will help AUW strengthen its operations and enhance our ability to serve Hawaiʻi’s communities,” said Michelle Bartell, AUW President and chief executive officer.

Trask O’Connell, a Kailua native, brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across Los Angeles, Chicago, St. Louis and Honolulu. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis before returning home to Hawai‘i in 2004. Known for her strengths in fund development, marketing and relationship-building, she combines organizational acumen with a creative approach to problem-solving.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beyond her professional achievements, Trask O’Connell remains deeply rooted in her community as an Alaka‘i under Kumu Hula Darcey Moniz with Hālau Hula ʻO Pukaʻikapuaokalani. She enjoys teaching and dancing hula and spending time with her husband, Kevin O’Connell, and their three adult children.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Kaʻili’s strong connection to Hawaiʻi and her proven leadership in fund development and donor relations will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen partnerships and resources in support of AUW’s mission,” Bartell said.

Since 1919, Aloha United Way has worked to bring people and resources together to create lasting, positive change. With a vision of a Hawai‘i united in aloha, AUW transforms individual efforts into collective solutions. From immediate assistance through its 211 Statewide Helpline to long-term initiatives like ALICE and the Safety Net Fund, AUW aims to build a more resilient Hawai‘i for all.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more, visit auw.org.