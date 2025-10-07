Hoʻoikaika Partnership’s first post-pandemic conference unites 200 under shared purpose

Keynotes Dr. Manu Aluli Meyer (left) and Loea Pūlama Collier share a smile at the Hoʻoikaika Partnership’s 12th Annual Conference, Sept. 25, 2025. (Courtesy: Hoʻoikaika Partnership)

For the first time since before the pandemic, more than 200 health and human service providers, first responders and early childhood educators gathered in person for Hoʻoikaika Partnership’s 12th Annual Conference, “We Are All in This Together / E Alu Like Kākou: Stories of Strength and Resilience,” on Sept. 25, 2025.

The conference, held at the King Kamehameha Golf Club, centered on the idea that healing and progress are collective journeys, and that unity in purpose fuels communities to rise again and again.

Hoʻoikaika Partnership Leadership Hui member Luana Kawaʻa served as emcee and opened the day with oli (traditional chant). Keynote speakers Dr. Manu Aluli Meyer and Loea Pūlama Collier introduced some fundamental principles of Hawaiian thinking including ʻIke Pāpākolu – three ways in which to interpret ideas and words.

Emcee Luana Kawaʻa. (Courtesy: Hoʻoikaika Partnership)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Embracing this year’s theme, Dr. Meyer said that, “It’s time to simplify around a purpose, and Hoʻoikaika is indeed a purpose we all share…Pilina, the quality of our knowing each other, and the practices that it entails, is the healing focus of our times.”

The conference also featured two thought-provoking and inspiring panels. The first showcased stories of resiliency and recovery from the kāne (male) perspective. Three program participants described how they worked through challenges they faced during times of crisis and hardship, assisted by programs such as Maui Family Support Services, Inc.’s Kāne Connections and the Maui Family Peace Center, operated by Parents And Children Together. Participants reflected on how their resiliency persisted through adversity to overcome challenges such as substance use, incarceration and family separation.

Conference attendees. (Courtesy: Hoʻoikaika Partnership)

2025 afternoon conference panel. (Courtesy: Hoʻoikaika Partnership)

The afternoon panel featured health and human service providers and first responders discussing the challenges of balancing professional and personal roles, especially during times of crisis and community trauma. Participants learned self-care strategies – how to mālama themselves – while separating personal feelings from their professional role. Panelists also shared strategies to prevent burnout and process grief while also serving the community with compassion and integrity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Attendees also honored Paul Tonnessen, executive director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui and Hoʻoikaika Partnership Leadership Hui member, for his many years of community service and dedication to helping children heal from the ravages of abuse and neglect. A short video highlighting his contributions rounded out the program.

Honoree Paul Tonnessen and husband Richard Carr. (Courtesy: Hoʻoikaika Partnership)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Held at the King Kamehameha Golf Club, the conference was free to attend thanks to sponsors Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, Consuelo Foundation, Preschool Development Grant Birth – Age 5 and other generous donors. Additionally, Mokulele Airlines worked with conference organizers to enable 13 providers from Molokaʻi to travel to the event.

The Hoʻoikaia Annual Conference 2025 Planning Committee was represented by:

­ Co-Chair Edeluisa Baguio-Larena, Maui Family Support Services, Inc.

­ Co-Chair Bobbie-Jo Moniz-Tadeo, Imua Family Services

­ Heidi Allencastre, Family Hui HI/Piha Wellness & Healing

­ Mark Augustine, Maui Family Support Services, Inc.

­ Shelly Brown, Maui Family Support Services, Inc.

­ Luana HueSing-Ammasi, Preschool Development Grant Birth-5/ Maui Family Support Services, Inc.

­ Luana Kawaʻa, Kamehameha Schools/KS Kaiāulu

­ Cayla Kutaka, Parents And Children Together (PACT)

­ Selene LeGare, UH Maui College

­ Rainelle Lushina, Community Partner

­ Deb Marois, Converge Consulting, Research & Training/HP Coordinator

­ Euconfra “Connie” Meekhof, Parents And Children Together (PACT)

­ Shana Orta, Child & Family Service

­ Tina Kiyabu-Crowell, Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division (CAMHD)

­ Terah Summers, Mental Health America-Hawaiʻi

­ Heidi Taogoshi, Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Public Health Nursing

Hoʻoiakaika Conference Planning committee pictured at the conference, Sept. 25, 2025. (Courtesy: Hoʻoikaika Partnership)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Founded in 2008, the Hoʻoikaika Partnership is a coalition of community organizations, individuals, county and state agencies united to prevent child abuse and neglect in Maui County.

For more information and to download conference materials, visit Hoʻoikaika Partnership’s website at https://www.hooikaikapartnership.com/ or contact Coordinator Deb Marois at 808-765-7254 or deb@convergecrt.com.