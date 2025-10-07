Maui Men’s March Against Violence happening Friday at County building

Maui Men’s March Against Violence. (Photo Courtesy: Aris Banaag)

The Maui Men’s March Against Violence Planning Committee, in collaboration with UH Maui College PAU Violence, UH Mānoa Women’s Center, Maui Family Support Services – Kāne Connections, MADE IN HOPE and other community partners, invites the public to join the 6th Annual Maui Men’s March Against Violence on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at the front lawn of Maui County’s Kalana O Maui building.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m., followed by a Rally and Remembrance Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The event honors the memory of lives lost to domestic violence and advocates for those still suffering, while promoting community awareness and collective action toward ending violence in Maui County.

“This march reminds us that peace in our homes and communities begins with each of us,” said Maj. Aris Banaag, event chair. “When men take a stand and model respect and accountability, we help create a safer future for everyone.”

This year’s rally will include remarks from community leaders and various nonprofit organizations. The program will also honor Distinguished Citizens of the Year and recognize Maui’s Father of the Year for their contributions to family and community well-being.

Every October, communities across Hawai‘i and the nation observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Maui Men’s March Against Violence Planning Committee continues to serve as a powerful platform for dialogue and unity, encouraging both men and women to take action against domestic and intimate partner violence.

Violence affects everyone,regardless of gender, race or background. By standing together, Maui County can continue to lead the way in promoting healthy, respectful relationships and breaking the cycle of abuse.

For more information or to support the rally, contact Aris Banaag at 808-870-6134.