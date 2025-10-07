The Wall That Heals set to visit Oʻahu

The Wall That Heals perviously came to Maui’s War Memorial Stadium in 2024. (PC: JD Pells)

Oʻahu will host The Wall That Heals, a traveling three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., at the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu in Kapolei in mid-January 2026.

The display will include the memorial replica and a mobile Education Center, and will be open to the public 24 hours a day, free of charge, for the duration of its visit. An opening ceremony is planned at the start of the exhibition, with a closing ceremony at the end.

The Wall That Heals exhibit previously traveled to Hilo (above) in January 2024 and Maui in February 2024 as part of its inaugural Hawaiʻi tour. Courtesy photo

This will mark the first time the memorial replica is shown on Oʻahu. The exhibit previously traveled to Hilo in January 2024 and Maui in February 2024 as part of its inaugural Hawaiʻi tour. Bearing the names of 58,281 service members who died in the Vietnam War—including 278 from Hawaiʻi—the memorial aims to honor veterans and provide an opportunity for reflection for those unable to visit the original site in Washington, D.C.

The Oʻahu stop is organized by the TWTH Oʻahu Committee, under the nonprofit Friends of Kailua Elks Lodge, in partnership with UH West Oʻahu and PASHA Hawaii, with support from the City and County of Honolulu and the State of Hawaiʻi. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund selected UH West Oʻahu’s Great Lawn as the host venue following a local application. The university will coordinate logistics, security, and volunteer support for the event.

Community volunteers, including veterans’ groups, students, and civic organizations, will assist in setting up the exhibit and providing around-the-clock staffing to maintain its respectful atmosphere. Plans call for the memorial’s arrival to be marked by a motorcade of veterans and first responders.

State Sen. Mike Gabbard has supported bringing the memorial to West Oʻahu. While legislators and the public from across Hawaiʻi are encouraged to attend, organizers say they hope to make the event one of the largest veteran commemorations in the state.

The Wall itself is 375 feet long and shaped in a chevron design, similar to the original, with the mobile Education Center featuring photographs of local fallen service members and historic exhibits. Visitors will be able to make name rubbings and view displays of Hawaiʻi veterans.

Exact dates and event schedules will be announced at a later time. Admission will be free, and schools, community groups, and veterans’ organizations will be encouraged to participate. Additional details, volunteer sign-ups, and announcements will be available through the TWTH Oʻahu 2026 Committee and UH West Oʻahu. Interested parties can contact the committee at twthoahu2026@gmail.com or Senator Gabbard’s office at 808-586-6830.