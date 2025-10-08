Annual Surfers Healing Maui event takes place Saturday at Launiupoko

Professional surfer Kai Lenny and a participant catch a wave at a past year’s Surfers Healing event on Maui. (Courtesy: Melissa Fitton)

The Maui Chapter of Surfers Healing, a national organization that introduces children and adults with special needs to the joy of surfing, will host its annual event this Saturday, Oct. 11, at Launiupoko Beach Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Maui event is organized by professional surfer Cody Young, who has coordinated the gathering each year since his senior year of high school. Often described as “One Fine Day,” the event brings together a lineup of professional and local surfers who volunteer their time to take participants with special needs out on the waves for a memorable experience of connection, confidence and fun.

In past years, world-renowned surfers Ian Walsh and Kai Lenny have joined in volunteering. Several professional surfers are expected to attend again this Saturday.

Surfers Healing was founded by Israel “Izzy” Paskowitz, a professional surfer and father of a son with autism. Inspired by the healing power of the ocean, Paskowitz began the program more than two decades ago to create positive experiences for individuals with autism and other special needs. He was featured on 60 Minutes and continues to travel to events across the country. This year, he and his son Isaiah will be attending the Maui gathering.

For families across Maui, the event has become a highly anticipated annual tradition. “It’s a very special event that happens once a year,” said Melissa Fitton, a Kapalua mother whose son, who has autism, has participated for several years.

The public is welcome to stop by Launiupoko Beach Park on Saturday to cheer on participants and volunteers. For registration, click here.