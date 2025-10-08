Maui News

Information meeting for structural improvements to three Upcountry bridges

October 8, 2025, 9:00 AM HST
Aerial shot by the Pōhakuokalā/Pūlehu bridge, top of the Kulalani subdivision. (File PC: Kula Community Watershed Alliance website)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation invites the public to an information meeting on structural improvements needed for three Upcountry bridges. The public meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the King Kekaulike High School cafeteria.

HDOT is seeking to retrofit the ʻAlae Bridge, Pōhakuokalā Bridge and Waiʻale Bridge in Kula to increase their resistance to seismic activity.

Single-lane road closures and full bridge closures are expected for each bridge with detour routes planned. Work will be completed sequentially to alleviate traffic impacts.

The project is currently in its environmental and preliminary engineering phase.

Construction is anticipated to start in August 2026 with completion scheduled for January 2028.

Comments

