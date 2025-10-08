Kahului Walmart raises 3rd most in US, helping Hawai‘i stores bring in $681K for children’s hospital
Hawai‘i’s Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members once again set the bar for supporting the health and well-being of local keiki. Out of more than 4,600 Walmart locations nationwide, Hawai‘i had six of the top 10 stores that raised the most money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals this year.
Overall, the state’s nine Walmart stores, one distribution center and two Sam’s Club warehouses raised $681,886 for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children during their 2025 summer fundraising campaign.
Walmart and Sam’s Club’s campaign helped Kapi‘olani purchase a new extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine. The device is used to provide life support to some of the sickest children in the state, including those suffering from heart and/or lung failure.
“The ECMO machine is a lifesaving tool, supporting both the heart and lungs for babies and children when they’re critically ill,” said Dr. Len Tanaka, Kapi‘olani pediatric critical care physician. “We are deeply grateful to Walmart and Sam’s Club because the improved technology of the new device will provide treatment closer to home instead of going to the Mainland.”
All Hawai‘i Walmart locations ranked in the top 30 in the nation for fundraising; both Sam’s Club warehouses in the state ranked in the top 20.
Kailua-Kona Walmart, which was last year’s second-highest fundraising store in the nation, achieved its goal of being No. 1 this year, raising $113,955. In June and July, the store was packed with fun and engaging events to encourage customers to donate. For the first time ever, the store also organized a golf tournament that brought together Hawai‘i Island businesses and community leaders to hit the links for a good cause.
Second place went to a store on the other side of the island, with Hilo Walmart bringing in $111,842. Kahului Walmart came in third, raising $78,483.
Over the years, Hawai‘i’s Walmart and Sam’s Club locations have raised more than $6.5 million for Kapi‘olani, the only CMN hospital in the state. Nationwide, Walmart and Sam’s Club’s fundraisers have generated more than $1 billion for children’s hospitals since 1987.
“We are so grateful to our associates and customers for bringing their compassion and commitment to help Hawai‘i’s keiki during our annual CMN campaign for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children,” said Cole McConnell, Hawai‘i market manager for Walmart. “We feel very connected to CMN and Kapi‘olani Medical Center because family members of some of our associates have directly benefited from their care.”