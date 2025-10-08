Wave of Harmony Foundation receives $130,000 gift for Harmony Care Program

Michael Tibbott (left) and Marji Knowles have contributed $130,000 toward the Wave of Harmony Foundation’s Harmony Care Program. Courtesy photo

The Wave of Harmony Foundation has received a $130,000 contribution from founding supporters Marji Knowles and Michael Tibbott to establish a new initiative aimed at providing emergency support for Maui’s performing arts community.

“We are honored to receive this extraordinary gift from Marji and Michael, whose vision and belief in everything we do has helped shape Wave of Harmony from the very beginning,” said Barry Kawakami, founder of WHF. “The Harmony Care Program embodies the spirit of aloha and community care. This gift also strengthens our ability to empower youth, uplift our community, and ensure that the arts remain a source of healing and inspiration for generations to come.”

The funding launches the Harmony Care Program, designed to assist local performing artists, musicians, designers and technicians facing financial or personal hardship. According to Kawakami, the program reflects the organization’s mission to foster community care and promote the healing power of the arts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Formed in 2023, the foundation has distributed more than 8,500 free tickets to theater, music and cultural events for youth, families and kūpuna. It has awarded scholarships for students in dance, theatre, music and cultural programs; supported summer camps and youth productions; and helped sustain community performances through partnerships with organizations such as the Maui Academy of Performing Arts, Maui OnStage and ProArts Playhouse.

Donors Knowles and Tibbott said they hoped their support would encourage others to contribute to sustaining Maui’s arts community.

“The Harmony Care Program ensures that artists know they are not alone when challenges arise,” Knowles said. Tibbott added that ongoing support for the arts helps bring people together and benefits the entire island community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wave of Harmony is a nonprofit that works to empower youth and expand access to arts education and experiences. Its programs include Plus One Ticket, Road to the Arts, Rising Star Scholarships, and now the Harmony Care Program. More information is available at waveofharmony.org.