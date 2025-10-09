Maui Surf Forecast for October 10, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 02:52 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 09:31 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:56 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 11:18 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A mix of a small, medium period northwest swell and a small, short period north northeast swell will maintain small surf for north facing shores through Saturday. Another small medium period northwest swell will fill in late Saturday followed by a moderate to possibly large medium to long period northwest swell that is expected to fill in Sunday and peak on Monday near or above High Surf Advisory criteria. Recent model guidance has exhibited a low bias, compared with observed nearshore buoy readings running higher than forecast guidance. As a result, surf heights may come in larger then currently indicated by the model output.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend with a series of small medium to long period south and southwest swells. East facing shores will remain tiny to small through Friday except for select shorelines exposed to the current small north northeast swell. A slight uptick is expected this weekend as easterly trade winds return. In addition, a small, medium to long period easterly swell from Tropical Cyclone Priscilla in the East Pacific is forecast to arrive late Saturday into Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.