Na Kia‘i O Maui to host clothing and furniture giveaway Oct. 25

Na Kia‘i O Maui will host a clothing and furniture community giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Lahaina Resource & Recovery Center, located at 150 Hāna Highway in Kahului.

Open to the entire Maui community, the free event focuses on supporting wildfire survivors and those facing difficult financial hardship. Na Kia‘i O Maui will provide essential household items and clothing on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event continues the organization’s boots-on-the-ground support for the community since the devastating 2023 Maui wildfires. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own truck, manpower and bags for transport.

The giveaway comes at a critical time for Maui families as federal funding and support programs continue to diminish. The organization expects to serve hundreds of individuals at the event, providing clean, gently used clothing through a local partnership and furniture from the organization’s storage containers.

“Many families impacted by the wildfires continue to face challenges as they work to rebuild their lives,” said Nettie Aquino, founder and chief executive officer of Na Kia‘i O Maui. “We’re honored to serve our community by providing immediate support and essential resources to those in need. This giveaway is more than just furniture and clothing – it represents our community’s commitment to caring for one another. We believe that no one should face hardship alone, and events like this remind us of the strength we find when we come together with open hearts.”

Na Kia‘i O Maui is also seeking volunteers to help with clothing sorting from now through Oct. 22, as well as day-of event support on Oct. 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community members attending the giveaway are reminded to bring their own bags or containers, muscle power to help carry items, and trucks or trailers for transport. No holds will be available, and attendees are encouraged to bring aloha and good vibes. Participants should arrive early as supplies are limited.

To volunteer or learn more about the Clothing & Furniture Community Giveaway and Na Kia‘i O Maui’s ongoing programs, call 808-298-8915 or email info@nakiaiomaui.org.

Na Kia‘i O Maui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting and uplifting Maui’s communities through direct action and grassroots initiatives. Since the 2023 Maui wildfires, the organization has served as a vital resource for wildfire survivors, providing essential support, resources and hope during the recovery process.