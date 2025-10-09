Wailea tennis tourney to benefit Maui firefighters

Players compete in the 2024 Wailea Fall Doubles Tennis Tournament. (Photo courtesy: Wailea Tennis Club)

Player registration has opened for the annual Wailea Fall Doubles Tennis Tournament, Nov. 8 to 10, 2025, at the Wailea Tennis Club. Benefiting the Maui Firefighter’s Relief Association, this annual weekend competition includes two days of doubles and mixed doubles action plus a benefit silent auction and players dinner party featuring a full buffet, open bar and live music.

Tennis players may enter either one doubles event for $80, or two events for $100. For more information and to register, visit www.waileatennis.com and click the “events” tab in the top menu.

The silent auction is open to the public and community members can support the fundraiser by bidding on silent auction items online. A link to the silent auction will be available from Nov. 7 to 10, 2025, at www.waileatennis.com, and 100% of auction proceeds will go to the Maui County Firefighter’s Relief Association.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Event organizers are soliciting donations of silent auction items from local businesses. Interested contributors should contact Wailea Tennis Club at 808-879-1958.