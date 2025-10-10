Maui Office on Aging to host free brain health and dementia information sessions

Tani Salazar, Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Services coordinator with the State Executive Office on Aging, (left) and Dr. Gina Fujikami, a geriatrician with The Queen’s Health System, were on a panel earlier this year on PBS Hawaii’s Kakou Town Hall focusing on Alzheimer’s. Photo Credit: PBS Hawaii

The Maui County Office on Aging is inviting the community attend to two free informational sessions this month in Wailuku focused on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The events are designed to share credible, up-to-date information on statewide initiatives, prevention and cognitive health.

The first session is scheduled for 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the J. Walter Cameron Center, Conference Room 1. The Maui County Council on Aging will host Tani Salazar, Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Services coordinator with the State Executive Office on Aging.

Tani Salazar of the State Office on Aging

She will provide an overview of the Hawaiʻi Dementia Initiative and the Dementia Champion Campaign, explaining how community partners can support, participate in, and amplify these statewide efforts to build dementia-friendly communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting will also be available to watch online at https://tinyurl.com/msvshj5s. More details on the initiative can be found at https://hawaiidementia.org.

The second event, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, is a “Listen & Learn” session set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, also at the Cameron Center.

Dr. Gina Fujikami, geriatrician with The Queen’s Health Systems

The featured speaker will be Dr. Gina Fujikami, a geriatrician with The Queen’s Health Systems. She will present “The Future of Brain Health: Hope, Research & Prevention.” Fujikami’s talk will highlight practical steps that individuals and families can take to protect cognitive health across the lifespan, including lifestyle changes that can lower dementia risk, the latest research on brain resilience and prevention, and ways to take charge of cognitive health at any age.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration for this session is available at tinyurl.com/brainhealthmaui or by emailing cfowler@alz.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui County Executive on Aging Rowena Dagdag-Andaya said the events underscore the importance of promoting awareness, compassion and support for those affected by dementia.

“The County’s Office on Aging is committed to empowering Maui’s residents, especially those whose lives are touched by Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” Dagdag-Andaya said. “By working together and sharing credible, up-to-date information, we can help families face these challenges with hope and confidence.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For information about either event or to request an accommodation, community members should contact the County Office on Aging at 808-270-7774 at least 48 hours in advance. The Office on Aging, a division of the County Department of Human Concerns, works to promote and protect the well-being of older adults in Maui County.

General information on the office is available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/aging.