Maui residents: Help rescue downed seabirds during fledgling season

A young ‘Ua‘u kani (Wedge-Tailed Shearwater) in Kihei. PC: Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project

Maui residents and visitors are being urged to keep a watchful eye for native seabirds on the ground in unexpected places — the annual seabird fallout season is underway.

From October through December, fledglings leaving their nests for the first time are highly susceptible to becoming disoriented by artificial lights, leading them to fall to the ground exhausted or injured.

It’s rare to see a seabird in a parking lot or on a busy street, but this time of year, it’s a sign of danger. The Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project is reminding the public that these grounded birds are vulnerable to predators, vehicle strikes, and dehydration, and need immediate assistance to survive.

Maui’s native seabird fledglings, including ‘Ua’u (Hawaiian Petrel) and ‘A’o (Newell’s Shearwater), navigate by the moon and stars as they leave their mountain burrows and fly out to sea. Unfortunately, the bright, unshielded artificial lights from hotels, businesses, parking lots, and roadways act as a fatal magnet, drawing them off course.

“The birds circle these lights until they’re completely exhausted or collide with a structure,” explained a project spokesperson. “Once they hit the ground, they can’t take off again on their own and are in critical danger.”

A downed young ‘Ua‘u (Hawaiian Petrel). PC: Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project

The fallout is a significant threat to these native species, which are deeply ingrained in Hawaiian culture and ecology. For generations, Polynesian navigators used them to find land, and their droppings are essential for nourishing both soil and nearshore coral reefs. Protecting seabirds is protecting the island’s health.

How to help?

For grounded seabirds — whether it’s hiding or in plain sight — the most important step is to call for help immediately.

Gently secure the bird: Place the bird in a well-ventilated box. Handle it as little as possible. Do NOT give food or water: The bird’s condition needs to be assessed by professionals first. Call the Maui Seabird Hotline: Immediately call 808-573-BIRD (2473).

The Seabird Recovery Project, in partnership with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, dispatches trained responders to collect the birds. When you call, a dispatcher will provide instructions to keep the bird safe until a responder arrives. Most properly handled birds can be safely re-released, while those needing extra care are taken to licensed wildlife rehabilitation centers.

Ways to prevent seabird fallout

The best way to help is to prevent the fallout in the first place. Maui County has taken steps to address this threat with Ordinance 5434, which promotes dark-sky-friendly lighting.

Businesses and residents can make a huge difference by taking these simple actions:

Turn off any unnecessary outdoor lights at night.

any unnecessary outdoor lights at night. Close blinds and curtains to prevent indoor light from spilling out.

to prevent indoor light from spilling out. Use fully-shielded fixtures that direct light downward.

that direct light downward. Opt for warm-colored lights (low in blue content), as these are less disorienting to the birds.

These small changes not only protect the ‘A’o and ‘Ua’u but also preserve Maui’s unique nighttime environment and view of the stars.