UH Athletics raises more than $1.34 million in annual Giving Week

KHON2’s John Veneri gives UH athletes a pep talk along with basketball coach Eran Ganot. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department successfully concluded its annual Giving Week, raising nearly $1.34 million from more than 1,200 donors from Sept. 6-16.

The funds generated through the “Our Team. Hawai‘i’s Team” campaign are earmarked to support student-athletes through scholarships, academic resources, nutrition programs, mental health services and facility improvements.

“We’re at the official end of Giving Week and this has been a remarkable success,” said University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Director Matt Elliott in a video message. “Thanks to the generosity of our community, including the transformative support from alumni Gabe and Shirley Lee, this has become our most successful effort yet and it sets the stage for an even brighter future.”

The highlight of the campaign was the “Hawai‘i’s Team Drive” telethon, which was a collaboration among KHON2, ʻAhahui Koa Ānuenue, the UH Foundation and UH Mānoa Athletics. The live broadcast contributed $89,383 to the total and featured inspirational segments with student-athletes and coaches, including Laura Beeman, Robyn Ah Mow and Landon Sims. Gov. Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, UH President Wendy Hensel and former coaches June Jones and Dave Shoji joined other community leaders and alumni to offer their support.

The week-long effort reached the community through various media and cultural features. A segment on Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen emphasized the importance of athlete nutrition. Alumni such as Kolten Wong, Nani Cockett and Artie Wilson made appearances, as did former volleyball players Yuval Katz and Costas Theocharidis. Football alumnus and entertainer Henry Kapono provided a special performance.

Donations were received from more than 32 states, and all 21 intercollegiate sports teams sponsored by the athletics department received support through the primary campaign and the “Boost the ’Bows” efforts.

“The best part of Giving Week was the synergy with all those involved,” said David Kawada, president of ʻAhahui Koa Ānuenue. “It demonstrated what’s possible when our community comes together.”

Dozens of coaches, alumni, student-athletes and volunteers worked at the call center throughout the week.

UH athletes and coaches fielded calls during the Hawai‘i’s Team Drive telethon, hosted by KHON2. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

UH President Hensel said that “Giving Week highlighted the university’s mission in action. Every contribution directly supports excellence and expands access for our student-athletes.”

Tim Dolan, chief executive officer of the UH Foundation and UH vice president of Advancement, acknowledged the collective effort: “We are deeply grateful to every donor who stepped forward. This generosity demonstrates the impact philanthropy has when our community invests in Hawaiʻi’s future.”

To donate to UH athletics, click here.