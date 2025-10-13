‘Kapalua Restaurant Week’ returns Oct. 27–Nov. 7 with deals at 7 restaurants

A spread from the Banyan Tree restaurant located in Kapalua, Maui. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Kapalua Resort Association has announced the revival of Kapalua Restaurant Week, a dining promotion to increase awareness of Kapalua’s world-class dining establishments to guests and residents throughout the island of Maui.

Scheduled for a two-week period Oct. 27 through Nov. 7, to offer maximum opportunity for diners to try multiple outlets, participating restaurants will offer a variety of discounts and added-value offers.

Participating restaurants and offers include:

Cane & Canoe at Montage Kapalua Bay – $79++ Specially Priced 3-Course Dinner Menu

Banyan Tree at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua – $58++ Specially Priced 3-Course Dinner Menu

Merriman’s Kapalua Complimentary Malasadas with purchase of Entrée (Point and Bar only)

Plantation House Specially Priced 3-Course Tasting Menu – $40++

Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar Complimentary Appetizer or Dessert with purchase of Entrée

Taverna 25% off Entrées (Prime Rib excluded)

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar 25% off Entrées; purchase 2 or more



Visit the website for specific offers www.kapaluarestaurantweek.com. Some restrictions apply; contact each outlet for details.