‘Kapalua Restaurant Week’ returns Oct. 27–Nov. 7 with deals at 7 restaurants

October 13, 2025, 12:00 PM HST
A spread from the Banyan Tree restaurant located in Kapalua, Maui. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Kapalua Resort Association has announced the revival of Kapalua Restaurant Week, a dining promotion to increase awareness of Kapalua’s world-class dining establishments to guests and residents throughout the island of Maui.

Scheduled for a two-week period Oct. 27 through Nov. 7, to offer maximum opportunity for diners to try multiple outlets, participating restaurants will offer a variety of discounts and added-value offers.

Participating restaurants and offers include:

  • Cane & Canoe at Montage Kapalua Bay – $79++
    • Specially Priced 3-Course Dinner Menu
  • Banyan Tree at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua – $58++
    • Specially Priced 3-Course Dinner Menu
  • Merriman’s Kapalua
    • Complimentary Malasadas with purchase of Entrée (Point and Bar only)
  • Plantation House
    • Specially Priced 3-Course Tasting Menu – $40++
  • Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar
    • Complimentary Appetizer or Dessert with purchase of Entrée
  • Taverna
    • 25% off Entrées (Prime Rib excluded)
  • The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
    • 25% off Entrées; purchase 2 or more
Visit the website for specific offers www.kapaluarestaurantweek.com. Some restrictions apply; contact each outlet for details.

