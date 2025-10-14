Maui Food and Dining

UH Maui College Back Door Bake Shop pop-up sale, Oct. 17

October 14, 2025, 8:46 AM HST
Photo courtesy UH Maui College Bakeshop.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program’s Back Door Bake Shop hosts a pop-up bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

Pastry Chef Instructor Hannah Stanchfield and her baking students are busy preparing cakes, tarts, and pies for the sale which takes place in the Pā‘ina Building on the UHMC Campus.

Photo courtesy UH Maui College Bakeshop.

“We will have a variety of mini-cakes, cakes by the slice, fancy tarts, classic pies, and more,” says Stanchfield. “This is always a very popular event at our college and we usually sell out so we recommend you come early.”

This event is open to the public.

Photo courtesy UH Maui College Bakeshop.

