Final opportunity to leave a lasting legacy at Lahaina’s historic Smokestack

Lahaina Restoration Foundation. Installation of Bricks by Jesse Neizman (LRF).

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation is offering the community a final opportunity to be part of Lahaina’s history through the installation of commemorative bricks at the iconic Lahaina Smokestack on Lahainaluna Road.

After 15 years of dedication and community support, LRF is completing the engraved brick walkway that surrounds the historic Smokestack—one of the last remaining symbols of Lahaina’s plantation era. This milestone marks the final phase of the project, with fewer than 200 commemorative (4”x8”) bricks remaining, including just 10 of the larger (8”x8”) bricks available for purchase.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation. 4×8 brick samples.

Each engraved brick is more than just a paver—it’s a lasting tribute that honors loved ones, recognizes employees and colleagues, and celebrates a personal, family, or business connection to Lahaina and its enduring spirit for generations to come.

“We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to the Smokestack project over the years,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “This final installation of bricks represents not only Lahaina’s history, but also the ongoing commitment of our community to preserve and rebuild our beloved town.”

Lahaina Restoration Foundation. 8×8 brick samples.

Bricks can be reserved directly online in the store section of www.lahainarestoration.org.

Participants may finalize their inscription or logo details at a later date by noting this in the text section of the order form. All brick purchases are tax deductible, and a certificate of sponsorship is available upon request. Please allow up to eight months for engraving and installation.

For more information about brick purchases, email Ryan@lahainarestoration.org.