UH Maui College Music Week, Oct. 20-24: features workshops by Hawaiian musician

The University of Hawai‘i Maui College and its Institute of Hawaiian Music will celebrate everything music next week from Monday, Oct. 20 through Friday, Oct. 24.

The highlight will be a week-long residency by the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer Kahu Kenneth Makuakāne of Kawaiaha‘o Church on O‘ahu.

Makuakāne has received more than 30 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts Lifetime Achievement Award, and the ‘Ō‘ō Award from the Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce. He has been inducted into the Kamehameha Schools Alumni Gallery Hall of Fame and in May 2025, he was conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by the University of Hawai‘i at UHMC’s commencement.

In addition to visiting classes and mentoring students, Makuakāne will give several presentations that are open to the public. These include Hawaiian songwriting and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in creating music.

He will also perform on the “Great Lawn” behind the Ka‘a‘ike building on Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. His complete public schedule is available here.

UHMC’s Institute of Hawaiian Music is the recipient of four Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for compilation recordings by IHM students, the most recent for their compilation Ha‘ina Ko Wehi, Celebrating West Maui in Mele.

For more information about UHMC’s Music Week, Makuakāne’s presentations and workshops, or the Institute of Hawaiian Music, contact Dr. Keola Donaghy at 808-984-3570 or email donaghy@hawaii.edu.