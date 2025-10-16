Bicyclist succumbs to injuries sustained in motor vehicle collision in Lahaina

A 48-year-old Lahaina man succumbed to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision reported Thursday morning, Oct. 16, 2025. The incident was reported at around 5:46 a.m. on the Honoapiʻilani Highway, 119 feet north of Fleming Road in Lahaina.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a silver Honda CR-V was traveling north on Honoapiʻilani Highway within the left inner lane, passing Fleming Road, when it collided into bicyclist that was turning left to cross Honoapiʻilani Highway in front of the Honda.

As a result of the collision, the bicyclist was ejected from his bicycle and sustained critical, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision.

The operator of the Honda, a 52-year-old Nāpili woman, was not injured, and remained on the scene.

Police say the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The operator of the Honda was wearing a seat belt and the airbag in the Honda did not deploy.

Police say the involvement of speed is not a factor in this collision. The involvement of alcohol and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 13th traffic fatality for 2025, compared to 11 at the same time last year.