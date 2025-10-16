Elizabeth Kamaile Kahailihauwelo Kekahuna wins title at 33rd Annual Hula O Nā Keiki

Elizabeth Kamaile Kahailihauwelo Kekahuna. Courtesy of Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort

Maui’s Elizabeth Kamaile Kahailihauwelo Kekahuna, representing Hālau Keʻalaokamaile under the guidance of Nā Kumu Hula Kealiʻi Reichel and Henohea Kāne, was announced as the winner of the 33rd annual Hula O Nā Keiki competition at Outrigger Kā’anapali Beach Resort.

The two-day cultural celebration showcased the exceptional talent of young hula practitioners ages 6 to 17, honoring Hawaiian language, music and dance through both hula kahiko (ancient) and hula ‘auana (modern) performances.

The resort welcomed guests of all ages, in reverence for the perpetuation of Hawaiian hula, music, language and fiber arts. The competition featured solo performances from six distinguished hālau representing O‘ahu and Maui, with each young dancer demonstrating their understanding of their presentation through their mastery of traditional oli (chants) and hula (dance). Soloists performed before a panel of esteemed judges, captivating audiences with their connection to ancestral stories and cultural knowledge passed down through generations.

The Akoni Akana & Kanoeau Delatori Kumu Hula Award was presented to Nā Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero and Kaui Krueger of Hālau Hula Kauluokalā, recognizing their excellence in preparing for the competition. Young dancer Sophia Grace Kalehuaʻulaokalaniākea Caparso of Hālau Hula Kauluokalā earned top honors in both the Oli and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Award (Keiki Overall) and the Keiki Interview Award, as well as first place in both Hula Kahiko and Hula ʻAuana in the Kaikamahine division.

Additional award winners, their top honors, their kumu and their hālau are listed below:

Elizabeth Kamaile Kahailihauwelo Kekahuna: Oli and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Award (ʻŌpio Overall); Hula Kahiko Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 1st Place); Hula ʻAuana Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 1st Place); Kumu Hula Kealiʻi Reichel a me Henohea Kāne, Hālau Keʻalaokamaile

Kumu Hula Kealiʻi Reichel a me Henohea Kāne, Hālau Keʻalaokamaile Jessee Alexis Carter: Hula Kahiko Award (Kaikamahine – 2nd Place); Hula ʻAuana Award (Kaikamahine – 2nd Place); Kumu Hula Iola Balubar, Hālau Hula O Keola-Aliʻiokekai

Kumu Hula Iola Balubar, Hālau Hula O Keola-Aliʻiokekai Tehani Keaheakealaʻoli Leoiki: ʻŌpio Interview Award; Hula Kahiko Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 4th Place); Hula ʻAuana Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 2nd Place); Kumu Hula Kalani Paoakalani Hiapo, Paoakalani Hula Hālau

Kumu Hula Kalani Paoakalani Hiapo, Paoakalani Hula Hālau Nāmakaʻālohilohi Racadio : Hula Kahiko Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 2nd Place); Hula ʻAuana Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 4th Place); Kumu Hula Lauaʻe Yamasaki, Hālau Nā Maka O Ka Lauaʻe

: Hula Kahiko Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 2nd Place); Hula ʻAuana Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 4th Place); Kumu Hula Lauaʻe Yamasaki, Hālau Nā Maka O Ka Lauaʻe Helena Kahinano Lehuakonakauikalani Mahelona: Hula Kahiko Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 3rd Place); Hula ʻAuana Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 3rd Place); Kumu Hula Kēhaulani Enos, Hālau ʻIlima Kū Kahakai

Kumu Hula Kēhaulani Enos, Hālau ʻIlima Kū Kahakai Krysta Valite: Hula Kahiko Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 5th Place); Hula ʻAuana Award (ʻŌpio Wahine – 5th Place); Kumu Hula Iola Balubar, Hālau Hula O Keola-Aliʻiokekai

Beyond the main stage, the Hawaiian Arts Market welcomed guests to experience the work of local artisans, featuring Hawaiian clothing designers, cultural demonstrations and hands-on workshops. Notable vendors included Manaola, founded and owned by Carrington Yap, the 1994 Hula O Nā Keiki Kane Winner; Pulelehua; and Kalei’s Lunch Box, whose team includes employee Lopaka Logan Naihe, the 1996 Hula O Nā Keiki Kane Winner. The market celebrated the full circle of Hula O Nā Keiki’s legacy, with past champions now contributing to the perpetuation of Hawaiian culture through their own businesses and crafts.

“Hula O Nā Keiki continues to inspire hope and dedication in our collective mission to honor and perpetuate Hawaiian culture,” said Kahulu De Santos, Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort director of ʻImipoʻokela and executive director of Hula O Nā Keiki. “Our kumu have devoted their lives to passing down the teachings of their own kumu, and we honor the commitment of our keiki and the transformative power of hula to strengthen our community as we look toward the future together.”

“Hula O Nā Keiki represents the heart of what we do at Outrigger Kā’anapali Beach Resort,” said Edwin Torres, General Manager of Outrigger Kā’anapali Beach Resort. “For over three decades, this competition has been a cornerstone of culture on Maui. Celebrating our young performers and providing a platform for them to share their artistry ensures that Hawaiian traditions, language and values continue to thrive for generations to come. We are honored to host this beloved event and to witness the dedication of these talented keiki and their kumu.”

The event was made possible through the generous support of co-sponsors including Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Honua Consulting, Encore, Hawaiian Airlines, Kanileʻa ʻUkulele & Guitar, and TS Restaurants’ Hula Grill Kāʻanapali. Mele.com provided kōkua in hosting the livestream broadcast, allowing ʻohana across Hawaiʻi and around the world to experience the magic of the competition. The event broadcast is available to watch now on-demand exclusively at Mele.com.

Established in 1990, Hula O Nā Keiki features keiki and ʻōpio dancers in solo performances and private interviews with a panel of judges, distinguishing it among Hawaiian hula festivals. The event has grown into a vibrant gathering that brings together families, cultural practitioners and visitors, creating a space where heritage, artistry and youth unite.

