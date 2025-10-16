House Finance Committee visits Maui

Members of the House Finance Committee visited Maui to see firsthand several projects and programs supported by the Legislature. Throughout the visit, committee members met with stakeholders to discuss community needs, assess ongoing initiatives, and identify key priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

The site visits, which took place from Oct. 8 – 9, 2025, provided a glimpse into Maui’s progress in recovery, resilience and community growth.

University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College

Members of the House Finance Committee visited the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) Maui College, the only campus serving Maui County and one of seven community colleges within the UH System. The college offers more than 20 programs spanning technical, vocational, and academic fields, where students can earn bachelor’s and associate degrees, as well as specialized certifications.

During the visit, members explored several key programs, including Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Tourism, Visual Arts, and Automotive Technology. Each program emphasizes hands-on, experiential learning designed to prepare students for success in diverse and evolving career fields.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Food Bank

Members of the House Finance Committee toured the Maui Food Bank facility to gain a deeper understanding of its operations and food distribution efforts. Serving as Maui’s central hub for food security, the Maui Food Bank distributes millions of pounds of food each year through a network of community partners.

As food insecurity increases and operational costs continue to rise, the organization remains focused on strengthening local sourcing, improving infrastructure resilience, and enhancing overall efficiency to ensure uninterrupted service to Maui residents.

Each year, the Maui Food Bank distributes approximately 7.6 million pounds of food, which is equivalent to 17,000 meals per day. On average, the organization supports 40,000 people per month, including 14,000 children and 4,200 West Maui residents recovering from the August 2023 wildfires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

King Kamehameha III Elementary School, Temporary Site

After the King Kamehameha III Elementary School was devastated by the 2023 Lahaina wildfire, a new temporary location was built to continue serving the school community. Located in Pulelehua near Kapalua Airport, the campus officially opened to students on April 1, 2025.

The temporary campus provides a stable learning environment for approximately 425 students, with capacity for up to 600. During their visit, House members were led on a tour by Principal Michael McCloskey, who showcased the campus’s 30 air-conditioned modular classrooms, administration building, library, student support center, cafeteria, and play areas.

The temporary campus is expected to operate for about five years while plans for a permanent school are developed. Principal McCloskey also shared ongoing efforts to strengthen mental health resources and emotional support for both students and faculty as they continue to heal and adjust after the wildfires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Memorial Medical Center

Maui Memorial Medical Center is the only acute care hospital on the Valley Isle and operates under Maui Health System, a private affiliate of Kaiser Permanente. The system oversees three major medical facilities in Maui County: Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lānaʻi Community Hospital, collectively serving more than 50,000 emergency department patients each year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During the visit, members received updates on ongoing facility repairs and renovations, as well as an overview of Maui Health System’s continued support from state subsidies in the wake of the pandemic’s lasting impacts on healthcare operations.

Mahi Pono

Mahi Pono is a farming company operating on former sugarcane lands on Maui, focused on revitalizing agriculture through diversified farming practices. The company’s efforts aim to increase local food production, create sustainable jobs, and strengthen Maui’s economy.

During the site visit, members learned about Mahi Pono’s key initiatives, including the planting of over 2 million trees to support environmental restoration, growing local produce to reduce Hawaiʻi’s dependence on imported food, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices that provide employment opportunities for Maui residents.