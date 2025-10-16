Maui County Terminix under new management

Maui County Terminix announced that, as of July 2025, the company is under new management. “This leadership change marks a renewed commitment to excellence, responsiveness, and community-focused service across Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi,” according to the announcement.

“We are honored to take on this role and look forward to deepening our commitment to the people of Maui County,” said Andrew Joaquin, MA, Branch Manager. “Our aim is to deliver reliable, effective, and environmentally safe pest management solutions, along with superior customer care. We’re proud to have our families serving your families here in Maui County.”

New management will place emphasis on: eco-sensitive pest control practices; Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approaches; collaboration with local environmental and regulatory agencies; and community education on preventing pest issues.

The new management team brings a combined 22 years of experience in pest control, operations, and customer relations. Under this leadership, Maui County Terminix reports it is dedicated to:

Enhancing service quality and consistency

Expanding customer outreach and communication

Strengthening relationships with local residents, businesses, and agencies

Leveraging best practices in pest and termite control adapted to Hawaiʻi’s unique environment

Customers will see continuity in service, with improvements in responsiveness, transparency and accountability, according to the announcement. This includes:

Prompt response times for new service requests

Clearer communication about treatment plans and scheduling

Enhanced training for field technicians

An open feedback channel to raise questions, concerns or suggestions

Importantly, existing contracts, warranties and service relationships remain in place, with no interruptions, managers said.

Serving Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, Maui County Terminix provides residential and commercial pest control, termite management, wildlife exclusion and specialty services tailored to Hawaiʻi’s environment.

Maui County Terminix is currently hiring for sales and service positions. More information is available online.