Nō Ka ʻOi Songwriters Festival 2025, Nov. 6-9

Nō Ka ʻOi Songwriters Festival

The Nō Ka ʻOi Songwriters Festival returns to South Maui, Nov. 6–9, bringing some of the biggest names in country and pop songwriting to the island for a long weekend of music, storytelling and philanthropy.

Now in its second year, the event is presented by the Heart and Hook Foundation, with performances and programming taking place in the Wailea and Kīhei communities. In addition to delivering exclusive shows and creative collaborations, the festival raises critical funds for Lele Aloha Foundation and the Maui Family YMCA music program.

This year’s full artist lineup includes hitmakers and rising stars: Jeffrey Steele, Jessi Alexander, Randy Houser, Tucker Wetmore, Marti Frederiksen, Mackenzie Carpenter, Lydia Vaughan, Jacob Hackworth, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Elisha Hoffman, Derick Sebastian, Micah Carpenter, Ryan Beaver, and many special guests to be announced.

Veteran country radio host Storme Warren of The Big 615 will emcee and record a special live taping of his Exit 209 podcast during the festival.

2025 Festival Highlights:

Thursday, Nov. 6 – Nō Ka ʻOi Bar Crawl

(No admission fee required)

A rotating songwriter showcase through four of Kīhei’s most beloved hangouts:

4 p.m. – Three’s Bar & Grill

5 p.m. – Kahale’s

6 p.m. – South Shore Tiki Lounge

7 p.m. – South Maui Gardens

Friday, Nov. 7 – Exit 209 with Storme Warren at Chapel Lawn at Grand Wailea

(Open entry- no cost to attend)

6 p.m. – A special live taping of the acclaimed podcast surrounded by palm trees and Pacific views. Enjoy candid conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, and unforgettable musical moments

Saturday, Nov. 8 – Songwriters Under the Stars at Molokini Garden at Grand Wailea

(Ticketed Main Event)

7 p.m. – The festival’s signature night under the stars features the performers in a collaborative concert format.

Tickets: $35 GA | $750 VIP Tables (seating for 8), including front-of-stage viewing, pre-show artist meet-and-greet, and private bar access.

Sunday, Nov. 9 – Aloha Acoustic Breakfast at ‘Ikena at Grand Wailea

8 a.m.–10 a.m. – Enjoy a casual, first-come, first-served breakfast buffet with ocean views at the Grand Wailea, set to a live acoustic songwriter performance. Open to all festivalgoers.

Giving Back to Maui

All proceeds from the festival support two organizations doing transformative work on the island: Lele Aloha Foundation, led by Lahaina-born waterman Archie Kalepa, is providing direct aid including housing solutions and essential supplies and support for families affected by the 2023 Lahaina wildfires.

Maui Family YMCA Music Programs have delivered more than 600 free music lessons in piano and ukulele—thanks in part to the festival’s contributions of instruments, instructors and operational support.

“Music is powerful but pairing it with purpose is where the real magic happens,” says festival co-founder Danny Goodfellow. “This is more than a festival—it’s a cultural bridge between Nashville and Maui, and a way to give back to a community that inspires us.”

The festival is presented by the Heart and Hook Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and is made possible through the support of Warner Chappell Music, Grand Wailea Resort, The D&C Goodfellow Foundation, TAG Group, HD Radio, Countryline TV, The BIG 615, Doric, Inc., and the Wailea Resort Association.

For tickets, full schedule, and more, visit: nokaoisongwritersfestival.com